Former Dancing on Ice stars Chemmy Alcott and Chloe Madeley pay tribute to Sean Rice, the late pro.

Celebrity tributes to Dancing On Ice star Sean Rice were led by Olympic skier Chemmy Alcott.

On January 14, at the age of 49, the professional ice skater tragically died.

During Sean’s second and final season of the ITV figure skating show, Chemmy was paired with him in 2012.

“Have just heard the tragic news that Sean Rice, my partner from DOI, has passed away,” she wrote on Twitter in a tribute to Sean.

“Your amazing energy and healing hands will be missed by the world.”

Chloe Maddeley, a TV presenter, also waxed lyrical about a former co-star she met while competing in the 2011 series.

“For the loss of Sean Rice, my heart goes out to the skating community and the DOI family.

She wrote, “He was a strong, honest, kind, and incredibly funny man who did things on the ice that made my jaw drop,” alongside a video of the two on the ice together.

“On tour, I only went to see Sean and Jodeyne rehearse because every lift was incredible.”

Sean’s wife Jodeyne and their daughter Signey are on my mind.”

Frankie Poultney, another Dancing On Ice star, was also kind to Sean, sharing a link to a GoFundMe page to help his family raise money.

“Today, we lost a true larger than life great – an epic skater, a husband, father, and my 20-year friend,” she wrote.

“We will Love You For A Thousand Years, Sean Rice, 200772 – 140122 – all our thoughts are with Signey andamp; Jodeyne.”

“One of the best… thank you Sean for your gift,” professional skater Matt Evers wrote in a tribute to Sean.

The Professionals on Ice’s routine was incredible.

It was a pleasure to get to know you and collaborate with you.”

Sean’s death prompted the creation of a GoFundMe account on Saturday.

“The world has lost a great man – a coach, son, friend, husband, and poppa bear,” wrote organizer Mary White.

Sean Rice has passed away, and we regret to inform you of his death.

“Sean was a fiery, larger-than-life character who would stop and help anyone who needed it.

In the same spirit, we’re asking everyone to send their prayers and love to Jodeyne and Signey during this difficult time.

“We have set up this Go Fund Me account to support Jodeyne and Signey at this time because so many people have reached out asking how they can help.”

Let’s look after them the same way Sean did…

