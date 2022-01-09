Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ partners who have remained close after the show

Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ partners who have remained friends after the show has ended

Many of the celebrity contestants on Dancing With the Stars and their professional partners formed strong bonds and friendships throughout the process.

Many of these former couples have remained good friends with their one-time dance partner months — if not years — after their seasons ended.

Simone Biles enlisted her former pro partner to help her come up with a gymnastics routine ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, four years after competing on season 24 of the popular dance competition series in 2017.

The athlete revealed she brought in Sasha Farber to change up her floor routine in the fifth episode of her Simone vs Herself Facebook Watch series, which aired in July 2021.

“Normally, I have a different choreographer,” Biles explained, “but this year I felt like we needed to be a little bit different, spice it up.”

“Every time I worked with Sasha on Dancing with the Stars, we would always say, ‘Oh, my gosh, how cool would it be if we could do a floor routine?'”

Farber expressed his excitement to work with his former partner again throughout the Facebook Watch episode.

“From the first day to [being]where she is now,” the Australian native said at the time, adding that he hoped to bring out the gold medalist’s “sassy” side in the new routine.

Cheryl Burke and former Backstreet Boy AJ McLean, for example, have formed a lasting bond outside of work as a result of their DWTS partnership.

Burke has been open about how the musician has been an invaluable source of support during her struggles with sobriety, having gone through it himself, since their run on season 29 of the competition series.

“I always believe that people come into your lives as a reflection of who you are, who you want to be, or who you’re trying not to be,” the professional dancer previously told Us Weekly after a September 2020 episode.

