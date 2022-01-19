Former FBI Agent Backs Britney Spears’ Claim That Her Father Jamie Spears Spied on Her During Conservatorship

Former FBI Agent backs up Britney Spears’ claim that her father Jamie Spears spied on her while she was in conservatorship.

In defense of her,

Britney Spears claimed that her father, Jamie Spears, was spying on her daily activities during her conservatorship legal battle, which ended in her favor late last year.

Her claims have now been confirmed by a former FBI agent.

Sherine Ebadi, a former Federal Bureau of Investigations official, supported the 40-year-old “Circus” performer’s claims via a court declaration about the 69-year-old Louisiana native’s “misconduct” as conservator, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The findings were submitted on January 19th.

“Mr.

“As set forth herein, this pattern of misconduct continued through the Conservatorship, to the detriment of Ms. Britney Jean Spears and her Estate,” Ebadi said in court documents.

The Estate and Britney Spears.

… He even secretly recorded and captured his daughter’s most private communications, such as attorney-client communications with her prior court-appointed attorney and private conversations in her bedroom.

He did all of this while paying himself millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, despite serious financial difficulties that resulted in bankruptcy.”

According to the documents, Ms.

“Until at least 2020,” Edan Yemini, the former head of Britney’s security team, told Alex Vlasov, a security company employee, “to cease reviewing attorney-client privileged communications.”

Mr. “He gave those instructions on the same day he gave them, Mr.

Mr. Yemini was forwarded by Yemini.

“Vlasov received an email from Sam Ingham, counsel for the Conservator and Yemini, among others, with the subject line “Britney’s phone,” according to the documents.”

“Mr. in that email, Mr. in that email, Mr. in that email, Mr

Ingham asked Conservator’s counsel for confirmation that, in connection with Ms.

Ms. Spears, and no one else.

Spears has “direct or indirect access to her calls, voicemails, or texts.”

According to Ebadi’s report, Jamie’s lawyer, Geraldine Wyle, told Ingham — Britney’s former lawyer — that he had “no access to her calls, voicemails, or texts.”

“We don’t know if Britney has given access to those items to anyone else, such as her,” Wyle added.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Britney Spears’ Claim That Dad Jamie Spears Spied on Her Amid Conservatorship Corroborated by Former FBI Agent