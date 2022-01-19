Former FBI Special Agent Concludes Britney Spears’ Room Was Surveilled by Her Father Jamie

Former FBI Special Agent Concludes Britney Spears’ Bedroom Was Surveilled by Her Father Jamie

Britney Spears’ lawyer filed a declaration in court, claiming that a former FBI special agent “corroborated” the claim that a security company was instructed “to place a secret recording device in Ms. Spears’ car” under Jamie Spears’ direction.

Mathew Rosengart filed the legal documents in court on Tuesday, and according to the documents obtained by ET, Sherine Ebadi, a former FBI special agent who is now an associate managing director of a forensic intelligence firm at LA-based Kroll Associates, concluded that a Black Box Security employee wiretapped the singer’s bedroom.

Alex Vlasov, a Black Box employee, made the claim first in the documentary Controlling Britney Spears, a follow-up to Framing Britney Spears.

Britney’s conservators allegedly bugged her phone and home in order to monitor and survey her usage of the device and life indoors, according to Vlasov, who worked for the singer for nine years.

Vlasov allegedly supported his claims with alleged emails, text messages, and audio recordings from his time at FX and Hulu, according to the filmmakers.

“I personally debriefed and interviewed the whistleblower, Alex Vlasov, at the Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles,” Ebadi says, adding, “I corroborated the Times’s reporting on Mr.

Furthermore, according to Ebadi, “Vlasov told me that Mr.

Spears was especially interested in his daughter’s attorney-client communications and requested regular updates from Black Box on the content of those privileged messages.”

According to Ebadi’s declaration, the “Black Box employee who placed the secret device in Ms.

Vlasov claimed he did so by duct-taping it behind furniture and adding a separate battery pack to the recording device to allow continuous recording for a longer period of time.” Ebadi also claimed the employee and Black Box’s CEO “had listened to the recordings made in Ms.

