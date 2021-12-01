Former Princess Mako of Japan Makes First Public Appearance Since Leaving the Royal Family

For the First Time Since Leaving the Royal Family, Former Princess Mako of Japan Steps Out in Public

Mako Komuro was photographed in public for the first time since leaving the Japanese royal family this weekend.

Mako abandoned her royal duties and lifestyle to marry Kei Komuro, her college sweetheart.

In photos published by The New York Post, they can be seen together in New York City, where they now live.

The Komuros reportedly rented a one-bedroom apartment in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

They were seen leaving JFK airport with their luggage and traveling together to their new home.

Despite the fact that the former princess Mako reportedly turned down a (dollar)1.23 million offer when she left the royal family, some observers were surprised to see her living in such poverty.

Nonetheless, her new apartment, according to Curbed, is likely to cost more than (dollar)5,000 per month in rent.

She also turned down a (dollar)1.4 million lump sum payment, which is usually given to female royals who are leaving the imperial family.

Mako is the daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife, Princess Kiko – formerly Kiko Kawashima, and the niece of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito.

When her parents married, they broke Japanese royal protocol in several ways, including the fact that Kiko was a middle-class girl.

Mako’s husband was deemed a “commoner” by the royal elite, and as a result, she was forced to leave the royal family to be with him.

According to PEOPLE, Mako and Komuro started dating in 2013 and got engaged in 2017.

They met at the International Christian University in Mitaka, Tokyo, Japan, despite the fact that they had both studied abroad.

Some financial entanglements surfaced at the time, turning the public against Mako and Komuro and forcing them to postpone their wedding for several years.

The Japanese Imperial Household Council ruled at the time that Mako’s marriage to Komuro while still retaining royal status was a violation of Imperial Household Law.

Inside the imperial quarters, they are not permitted to live with the rest of her family.

Komuro obtained his Juris Doctor degree from Fordham University School of Law in New York and now works for the firm Lowenstein Sandler LLP in New York.

He has yet to pass the state bar exam.

