Former Protection Officer Reveals that Prince Andrew ‘would shout and scream’ at his housekeepers about strange demands about stuffed animals.

Former Protection Officer Reveals that Prince Andrew ‘would shout and scream’ at his housekeepers when they made strange demands about stuffed animals.

Prince Andrew’s name has recently been in the news after his lawyers failed in their attempt to have a civil sexual assault lawsuit against him dismissed.

Following that, he made headlines when Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his military titles and stated that Andrew “is defending [the]case as a private citizen,” according to the palace.

A new documentary has looked into several aspects of the Duke of York’s life, including his relationships with convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as a strict rule regarding his teddy bear collection.

The fact that the queen’s second-eldest son has a teddy bear collection isn’t exactly a secret; he even admitted it in a previous interview with the Guardian.

Prince Andrew told the publication, “I’ve always collected teddy bears.”

“And I used to buy a little teddy bear wherever I went in the navy, so I’ve got a teddy bear collection of some sort from all over the world.”

The paedophile Paul Page, who worked for the Royal Protection Command from 1998 to 2004, spoke about stuffed bears on the duke’s bed in his private palace apartment in the documentary Ghislaine.

“It had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys on the bed,” Page claimed.

And, basically, the inspector showed us a card in a drawer that showed all of these bears in their natural habitat on the bed.

And the reason for the laminated picture was that [Andrew] would scream and scream and become verbally abusive if the maids didn’t put the bears back in the right order.”

After Page’s comments in the documentary about Andrew’s demands, royal biographer Angela Levin weighed in, telling The Sun: “The fact they (the teddies) have to be in certain positions is almost like he has given them orders.”

It’s humiliating because this is a man who flew helicopters in the Falklands War and spent more than 20 years in the Royal Navy, and the country was very proud of him.”

“There is incredible insecurity because he needs his teddies by his side,” Levin said.

Maybe he’s a loner.”

It’s worth noting that the documentary didn’t specify Andrew’s exact age when he allegedly demanded the teddy bears, and the palace has…

