Former Taco Bell employee spills the beans on menu secrets, including which two meats to avoid.

A WOMAN who claims to be a former Taco Bell employee has spoken out about what she believes customers should eat at the fast-food joint.

She revealed what she considers “safe” to eat in a video posted to TikTok, as well as two types of meat that she believes people should avoid.

“So I worked at Taco Bell for almost three years and I’m here to tell you the whole truth,” the woman, who goes by the Twitter handle @momofstacy, said at the start of her video.

“Ground beef is real ground beef,” says the narrator.

“It’s just a lot of water and seasoning in it,” she claimed, “but it’s safe, I promise.”

She went on to say that the grilled chicken in the store is “real grilled chicken.”

She said, “You’re fine; go ahead and eat it.”

Taco Bell’s shredded chicken, on the other hand, did not appeal to her.

“Run from the shredded chicken,” she urged.

“Avoid the shredded chicken by running in the opposite direction.”

“You can substitute grilled chicken for shredded chicken on any of the items, FYI, but the shredded chicken is all the bits and pieces of the chicken you don’t want to eat, and I guarantee you’ll get a bone eventually.”

Finally, the user stated that the steak should be avoided because it is “so disappointing.”

She boasted, “It’s 90% gelatin.”

“It turns into a slab of gelatin if left out for any length of time.”

“Just trust me and stay away from the shredded chicken, steak,” she said.

The video, which has been viewed over 5.5 million times, has elicited a mixed response.

“Six years at [Taco Bell]! Can confirm the steak turns to sludge,” one alleged former employee said.

“I was a manager at Taco Bell for four years and she’s not lying (sic) lol,” one person added.

A regular customer responded, “I’m literally devastated about the steak.”

The woman’s remarks about Taco Bell’s food, on the other hand, did not turn off everyone.

One loyal customer commented, “I’m going to pretend I didn’t hear this… I love Taco Bell.”

“I’m disappointed with the steak, but I’ll probably eat it anyway,” one admitted.

Taco Bell did not respond to The Sun’s request for comment.

On TikTok, there have been numerous whistleblowers who previously worked or currently work at well-known chain restaurants.

For example, while still employed by Chick-fil-A, someone posted a video of how the company’s lemonade is made, and people were outraged that it wasn’t fresh.

