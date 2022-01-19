Former ‘Vogue’ Editor and Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley has died at the age of 73.

Former ‘Vogue’ Editor and Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley has passed away at the age of 73.

An icon has passed away in the fashion world.

ET has confirmed that André Leon Talley, a former Vogue editor and creative director, died at the age of 73.

According to TMZ, Talley died Tuesday at a hospital in White Plains, New York. It’s unclear why he went to the hospital.

Talley’s vision helped transform Vogue in the 1980s and 1990s as he rose through the ranks of the magazine to become news director, a position he held from 1983 to 1987, before becoming Vogue’s creative director in 1988.

Talley went on to become the magazine’s editor-at-large and worked for Vogue on and off until 2013.

Talley continued to contribute to Vogue after he left the company, and he appeared on a number of Vogue podcasts.

Talley was a fashion icon not only for his unrivaled outfits, but also for breaking barriers at the magazine and on the world’s runways by pressuring top designers to include more black models in their shows.

The fashion journalist also advised the Obamas during their time in the White House, introducing Michelle Obama to Taiwanese-Canadian designer Jason Wu, who designed her inaugural gown.

Talley was last interviewed by ET in May 2020, when he spoke about his memoir The Chiffon Trenches and why he chose to share his deepest, darkest secrets and victories.

The fashion icon told ET at the time that he was overjoyed to be able to share his memoir with the rest of the world and his fans.

Talley gained the confidence to “pin this story of seven decades of living on the planet” after the release of his 2017 documentary, The Gospel According to André.

“This book is significant because it is my epistle to the joys of my life.”

The highs, the lows, the mountains, the valleys, the pains, the avenue of pains as long as the Champs-Élysées in Paris, which I adore, as well as the celebrations,” Talley exulted.

“I’ve had an amazing life and met incredible people, and I just wanted to let people know that you can overcome any adversity.”

He isn’t afraid to show his most difficult side.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Andre Leon Talley, Former ‘Vogue’ Editor and Fashion Icon, Dead at 73