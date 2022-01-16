Former ‘Zoey 101’ co-star Jamie Lynn Spears laughs at one claim she made in her new book: ‘This Sounds Like a Horrible Novel.’

‘This Sounds Like a Horrible Novel,’ Jamie Lynn Spears’ former ‘Zoey 101’ co-star laughs at one claim she made in her new book: ‘This Sounds Like a Horrible Novel,’ she says.

Jamie Lynn Spears rose to prominence as the star of the popular Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 in the 2000s.

Spears discussed her experience as a teen actor on the show in her new book, Things I Should Have Said, and she also claimed that she was bullied on set.

Alexa Nikolas, one of Spears’ former co-stars, laughed at one of her claims.

Nikolas appeared in the first two seasons of the show.

She and Spears played best friends on the show, but after Nikolas left in 2006, there were rumors that she and Spears did not get along.

Nikolas confirmed the rumors in 2019.

She detailed alleged abuse she suffered on the set of Zoey 101 during an Instagram Live, accusing other cast members, including Spears, of bullying her.

Spears’ older sister, Britney Spears, allegedly came to set one day and screamed at her, according to Nikolas.

Spears, on the other hand, claimed in her new book that the situation was reversed.

Nikolas allegedly spread “sinister” rumors about Spears on set, according to Spears.

Spears also claimed that her sister came to the set to speak with Nikolas, which put an end to the gossiping, especially since Nikolas left the show shortly after.

Nikolas took to Instagram following the publication of the book to refute these claims.

“Nothing that she said in the book about me actually happened,” Nikolas claimed, accusing Spears of “lying” and “playing the victim cardgaslighting.”

During an interview with YouTube channel SL04N, Nikolas discussed Spears’ claim in her book that Nikolas spread rumors about her having lice and smelling bad.

“First and foremost, there are no lice,” Nikolas joked.

“No one was infected with lice.”

I haven’t had lice in my life.

There were no lice, however.

That was a rumor I had never heard before.

“It’s almost like an old person trying to write about teenage drama and thinking, ‘What do teenagers talk smack about? Lice and smelling bad.'”

Nikolas laughed again, remarking that the story “sounded like a terrible novel.”

Nikolas claims that Spears contacted her after Nikolas first spoke out about the alleged bullying in 2019.

