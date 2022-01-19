‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 3 Recap: ‘Four Fathers’ Gives Fans a New ‘Slow Cooker’ to Panic About — What Happened to Kate and Toby? ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 3 Recap: ‘Four Fathers’ Gives Fans a New ‘Slow Cooker’ to Panic About — What Happened to Kate and Toby?

The challenges of fatherhood are the topic of this week’s This Is Us Season 6 recap.

As Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Randall (Sterling K Brown), Toby (Chris Sullivan), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) struggle to find their place in their children’s lives, the 18th episode follows them.

Another unexpected flash-forward scene from the NBC series features Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik) and Lucy (Auden Thornton) revealing a major clue about Kate and Toby’s marriage.

So here’s our recap of “Four Fathers,” the third episode of Season 6 of This Is Us.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3, "Four Fathers," which aired on Tuesday, January 23.

[March 18, 2022.]

Jack is distraught when he arrives home late from work in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3, “Four Fathers.”

The patriarch of the Pearson family is concerned that he is becoming the type of person who leaves before breakfast and returns home after dinner.

He’s worried that his kids will forget him.

Over the weekend, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) tells her husband to spend some quality time with the Big Three, and Jack takes the kids to their first movie theater experience in the new mall.

When they arrive, however, Kate adds salt to Jack’s wounds by asking if he’ll “live at work forever.”

Meanwhile, Kevin sneaks away while Jack falls asleep during the movie.

Fortunately, Kevin is found by Rebecca, who had written their phone number inside Kevin’s shoes.

Nonetheless, Jack is consumed by a sense of guilt.

He claims that the kids are old enough to form their own memories, and that he may have simply traumatized Kevin.

Despite this, Rebecca assures Jack that there is still time to save the day – and she is correct.

They all have a great time when Jack sets up a mini movie theater at the house.

That is, in the end, the memory that the children remember.

However, another major event quickly eclipses Jack’s day.

In the episode 18, Jack receives a phone call informing him that his mother, Marilyn (Laura Niemi), has passed away.

