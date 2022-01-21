Four months after his breakup with Clare Crawley, Dale Moss appears with model Florencia Galarza.

Dale Moss was recently spotted in New York City with Florencia Galarza, an Argentinian model and soccer player.

Continue reading for a look at their arm-in-arm stroll through New York City.

Dale Moss appears to be on his way out.

The Bachelorette suitor was all smiles when he hit NYC with model and soccer player Florencia Galarza, four months after calling it quits with fiancée Clare Crawley for the second time.

The 33-year-old was photographed wearing a Burberry button-up shirt and black pants and holding a brown paper bag as he walked alongside Florencia, who was dressed in a dark trench coat and tall leather boots.

The two were seen arm-in-arm walking down the sidewalk at one point during the outing.

Florencia’s face was hidden behind a black face mask.

So, what’s the deal with Dale and Florencia? According to an E! News source, the two are “hooking up and it’s casual.”

“They are not dating,” the source adds.

Clare, 40, sparked romance rumors with fellow Bachelor Nation star Blake Monar almost two weeks ago when she shared a video montage from a trip to Indiana in which the two appeared to be cozy together.

“Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories!” Clare captioned the video, which included a clip of Blake encircling Clare with his arms.

“Indy, you were absolutely stunning, and you were exactly what my soul required.”

Blake previously competed for Clare’s affections on The Bachelorette’s 16th season, during which the California-based hairstylist became engaged to Dale after only four episodes.

Clare and Dale’s engagement, however, did not last long, as they called it quits two months after the proposal episode aired in January 2021.

Despite reconciling that summer, the couple split up again in mid-September after Clare flew to New York to see Dale, according to his representative.

Clare later addressed their breakup during an interview in October.

On the 20th episode of theWhine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, she said she was “kind of met with walls and a guardedness and distrust,” and that she was “kind of met with walls and a guardedness and distrust.”

“It’s painful when you feel like someone you care about doesn’t even respect you enough to sit down and have a very vulnerable conversation with you,” the reality star said.

“It’s aggravating because it’s like, ‘You think that little…’

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Dale Moss Steps Out With Model Florencia Galarza 4 Months After Clare Crawley Breakup