Four top NXT stars have recently signed new WWE contracts.

Four top NXT stars’ WWE contracts have been updated.

Several reports have surfaced in recent months about NXT veterans whose current WWE contracts are about to expire.

Last week, it was announced that Johnny Gargano, NXT’s first Triple Crown Champion, had signed a one-week extension to compete at the NXT War Gamesevent this Sunday.

Kyle O’Reilly, one of only two men from the Undisputed Era still employed by WWE, had his contract set to expire in December, according to reports.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select released a new report on both, as well as Tommaso Ciampa and Candice LeRae, on Wednesday night.

Gargano’s contract is set to expire “in a few weeks,” according to Sapp, and WWE is still attempting to sign him to a new contract.

Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae, has been off the air for a few months due to her pregnancy.

Sapp stated that her contract is not up for renewal anytime soon, implying that if Gargano decides to leave, she will not necessarily follow suit.

Sapp wrote that O’Reilly chose not to sign a new contract in late 2019 and that his contract will expire before the end of the year.

WWE, like Gargano, is attempting to persuade him to sign a new contract.

Tommaso Ciampa, who is in his second reign as NXT Champion, had his contract extended due to his injury.

Ciampa’s first reign as NXT Champion ended abruptly in March 2019 when he had to undergo major neck surgery.

He wouldn’t return until October of that year.

This story is progressing…

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Latest WWE Contract Update on Four Top NXT Stars