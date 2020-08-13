Four Weddings and a Funeral luxury home on sale for £2.8 million

A luxury apartment in the stately home shown in Four Weddings and a Funeral has gone on sale for £2.8 million.

Albury Park, in Surrey, dates back to the Domesday Book in 1066 and played a pivotal role in the 1994 film Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The house was where Carrie ( Andie MacDowell ) marries Sir Hamish Banks (Corin Redgrave) in St Peter and St Paul’s church during the events of the film.

In addition to its long life and role in cinematic history, Albury Park was also the location of the coronation banquet held for King George III in 1761.

George III remains the longest-reigning male monarch in British history, and the third longest-reigning monarch overall after his niece Queen Victoria and our current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

He was famous for the United States’ war of independence during his reign and also for his frequent bouts of madness which saw his song George rule as Prince Regent in his name for the latter years of his rule.

Albury Park with its grand architecture was renovated and transformed into a set of luxury apartments back in 2008 and now one is up for sale.

The huge apartment boasts 4,211 sq ft in size, along with entrance hall, utility area, communal reception hall, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen/dining room.

The house also includes a gym, sauna, extensive wine stores, a spa, a double garage, a spacious private garden, and larger communal gardens.

The apartment also boasts a gorgeous view of the Surrey hills from its ground floor position.

The whole apartment and its grounds is on sale for £2.795million with House Partnership.

House Partnership writes: “The principal ground floor apartment, within the magnificent Albury Park Mansion, enjoys a stunning parkland setting in the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, yet benefiting from excellent commuter links,’ the listing states.

“Set in over five acres of landscaped gardens within the Duke of Northumberland’s 150 acre parkland, Albury Park Mansions is a Grade II*-listed stately home with a long and distinguished history.”

The house has had a number of famous owners, including Sir John Soane, who was the architect for the Bank of England, while Augustus Pugin, the man who designed the Houses of Parliament, added more Gothic details to the architecture.

The scene in Four Weddings and a Funeral where the house can be seen is Carrie’s wedding, see below.

It made the perfect home for Andie MacDowell’s beautiful bride to have her grand big day.

The film also stars Hugh Grant, Simon Callow, John Hannah, Gina McKee, and Kristin Scott Thomas.

A mini-series remake of the film was released by Hulu last year and starred Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel.

