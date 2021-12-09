Fra Fee of ‘Hawkeye’ talks about Kazi’s relationship with Maya and Kate’s ‘Hot Guy’ remark (exclusive)

Fra Fee may be a well-known stage actor, but he didn’t make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Rogers: The Musical.

Instead, he’s been hiding in plain sight as Kazi, a mysterious gangster who serves as an antagonist to Hawkeye’s Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), as well as Maya Lopez, aka Echo, played by Alaqua Cox.

“Their relationship is extremely intriguing,” Fee told ET in a recent interview. “It was one of the most exciting things to explore whenever we started to piece this story together.”

“It’s complicated, messy, and often painful, but it’s beautiful.”

All of these wonderful things contribute to Alaqua’s enjoyment of playing and exploring.”

In Disney(plus)’s Hawkeyeseries, the Irish actor made his first appearance as Kate, who was chased out of an underground auction turned robbery by the Tracksuit Mafia, a group of boisterous gangster “bros.”

However, as the series progresses, it becomes clear that Kazi and Maya are distinct from the Tracksuits, despite the fact that they share certain goals — and sinister bosses.

“They’ve known each other for a long time, and they’re part of this world that has become their family,” he said of the pair’s long-standing friendship. “Especially with the death of Maya’s father, she latched herself on to the Tracksuit Mafia in a way that she may or may not have decided to do so beforehand.”

They’ve turned into a family to her.”

Similarly, the Tracksuits have been “very much the foundation of his life” for Kazi, even though he and Maya have their own close relationship (he mentions in an episode that he’s the only henchman who knows sign language).

“He doesn’t really know any other world, and it’s extremely important for him to get as far up that echelon as possible,” Fee said, noting that Kazi’s desire for power and a leadership role may cause internal conflict if he finds himself subordinate to Maya.

So there are those sort of conflicting loyalties between the organization and her, and hopefully that will be revealed in the coming episodes.”

Their characters, however, have not.

