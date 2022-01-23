‘Framing Agnes’ Movie Review [Sundance 2022]: Transgender Visibility Opens the Book

Sundance 2022 Film Review: ‘Framing Agnes’: Transgender Visibility

Framing Agnes is a thought-provoking, introspective novel.

Director Chase Joynt brings previously unheard transgender voices to life.

He does, however, structure these stories in a way that aims to educate, inspire, and provoke thought.

In its examination of trans storytelling, Framing Agnes is essential LGBTQ documentary viewing.

Joynt takes audiences on a fictional and nonfictional cinematic journey.

He bases his research on archival information about Agnes, a pioneering trans woman who took part in Harold Garfinkel’s gender health research at UCLA in the 1960s.

Several trans people’s life stories provide insight into the history and current state of gender identity.

Framing Agnes is a talk show that introduces trans celebrities.

Through reenactments, Zackary Drucker, Angelica Ross, Jen Richards, Max Wolf Valerio, Silas Howard, and Stephen Ira bring these stories to life.

Meanwhile, they use their own experiences to connect with the material through a contemporary lens.

Joynt establishes a sense of personality in a variety of ways.

As he works with his co-stars to bring these stories to life, you can see this process in action.

As a result, the UCLA archives have taken on a life of their own, influencing the past and present in profound ways.

Hearing these different perspectives on life is particularly humbling.

The goal of Framing Agnes is to break down barriers, assumptions, and stereotypes associated with trans stories.

Jules Gill-Peterson, a historian, offers a unique perspective that is both educational and philosophical.

She debunks a lot of the myths that surround legendary figures.

As a result, Gill-Peterson consistently sparks genuine debate that is both thought-provoking and energizing.

Joynt’s film tackles a wide range of issues that have impacted trans people over the years.

He delves into the benefits and drawbacks of trans visibility, as well as what it means to be generationally “passing,” gendered work, and the LGBTQ community.

Much of this is in the context of how the media portrays trans people, as well as how trans people themselves see their own journeys.

The film Framing Agnes is a lovely example of trans voices being amplified.

They are investigated through an inventive talk show format and interviews that have personal significance for Joynt in terms of the media’s dissemination of gender conversations.

Agnes creates a one-of-a-kind format by framing her…

