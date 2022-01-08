Frances Bean Cobain, Kurt Cobain’s daughter, wishes Godfather and REM frontman Michael Stipe a happy birthday.

Frances Bean Cobain is the goddaughter of REM frontman Michael Stipe and the daughter of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love.

Can you imagine being surrounded by so much great music as a kid?

But we’d have no way of knowing, especially since Cobain has kept most of the details of her life private.

She also isn’t very active on social media.

As a result, when Cobain posts something about her life on social media, it’s a big deal.

Her godfather’s birthday was recently celebrated, and she took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.

In January, Cobain wished her godfather a happy 62nd birthday.

Late that night, she shared a picture of herself and Stipe with their backs to the camera on her Instagram story.

“Happy Birthday Michael!! (@REM) It is a gift to know your love, humor, consideration, and joy thank you for everything you do and everything you are,” Cobain wrote on the sweet picture.

Apart from her occasional throwback photo from her childhood, it was another rare glimpse into Cobain’s life.

Stipe had previously appeared in Cobain’s story.

Cobain, according to Alternative Nation, posted a video in 2019 of Stipe getting a tattoo.

Cobain frequently refers to her godfather as “one of the greatest humans on the planet,” according to Culture, and after her father died, Stipe took over as her new paternal figure.

You’re mistaken if you believe Cobain doesn’t have any famous relatives.

Drew Barrymore is the godmother of her child.

Cobain, on the other hand, has a stronger relationship with her godfather than she does with her godmother.

Cobain’s mother was very close to actor Kurt Cobain when she was born in 1992.

According to Pop Sugar, Barrymore and the Hole singer had a falling out and haven’t spoken in years, negatively impacting Barrymore’s relationship with her goddaughter.

“Courtney and I haven’t seen each other in a while,” Barrymore told Jane magazine (via Pop Sugar). “I haven’t had the pleasure of being in Frances’s life for a few years.”

“That’s a huge loss for me, and I’m hoping to find a way to reconnect with her.”

Unfortunately, Cobain’s father and Stipe were never given the opportunity to…

