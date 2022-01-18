Francia Rasa, star of How I Met Your Father, explains what sets the sequel apart from the original.

Francia Rasa, star of How I Met Your Father, explains what distinguishes the sequel from the first.

This sequel will go down in history–wait for it–legendary proportions.

Before the January premiere, Francia Rasa explains how Hulu’s How I Met Your Father is its own show.

18 is the first episode of the series.

Get a drink and settle in on the couch; we’ve got another long story to hear!

The sequel to How I Met Your Mother, How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall, and Josh Peck, has finally arrived!

Francia Rasa (Valentina), Tom Ainsley (Charlie), and Suraj Sharma (Sid) sat down with E! News to talk about HIMYF, including how it differs from the original series and whether they know who the father is.

“I’ve asked and pleaded, but they won’t tell me,” Francia admitted when asked if she knows who the titular father is.

Francia’s on-screen love interest, Tom, is in the same boat.

He explained, “I’m the guy who doesn’t get told anything.”

“They know I’ll blab.”

Francia is desperate to know, but no one will tell her.”

They say the new show is completely different from the original series.

Sid, who was a “fan” of the original and claims it was the “first sitcom he ever watched,” explained that the writers weren’t attempting to “make How I Met Your Mother,” but rather to create their own “thing.”

“To be honest, I think it’s on its own,” Francia added.

“Now it’s from the point of view of a woman.

What I admire about these women is that they are self-made women who are motivated by their professions.

Yes, love plays a significant role, but what I admire about Sophie (Hilary) is that she is unwilling to change herself too much for anyone else, and if she does, she is quick to return.

And I adore their friendship.”

“I think it’s very different,” she continued.

I believe we drop in nuggets, but it’s not too similar.”

While Sophie’s love life may not be all about love, Francia admits to having a crush on one of the original cast members.

She admitted, “I had a crush on Jason Segel.”

“However, I believe I would flee if he came to set.”

“I think I saw him on set,” Tom continued.

“As for me…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

How I Met Your Father Star Francia Raísa Explains What Makes Sequel Unique to the Original