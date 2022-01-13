Francis Ford Coppola once thought the ‘Godfather’ sequels should never have been made.

Celebrities and cinephiles alike regard The Godfather as one of cinema’s greatest films and a masterpiece in its own right.

Godfather 2, the Oscar-winning sequel, is also regarded favorably.

Despite the critical acclaim for his films, Coppola wishes he had avoided making any sequels to the original.

Francis Ford Coppola never intended for The Godfather to have sequels, according to The New York Times.

However, the film’s studio persuaded Coppola to turn the film into a multi-film franchise.

The studio told Coppola, “You’ve got Coca-Cola, why don’t you make more Coca-Cola?”

It also helped that the sequel, The Godfather Part II, was as well-received as the first.

Despite this, Coppola admitted that he made Part III for financial reasons rather than artistic integrity.

“To be honest,” Coppola admitted, “I needed the money.”

“And I was emerging from a financial rut in which I had nearly lost everything.”

However, some critics regarded Godfather Part III as a letdown, especially in comparison to the previous two films.

Coppola was well aware of his film’s legacy.

And there’s nothing he can do, in his opinion, to make the third Godfather film redeemable to the audience.

“You know that whatever reaction a film gets when it’s first made and about to be released will define it for the rest of its life,” he said.

Despite the success of the second installment, Coppola believes that Part 2 was unnecessary.

Coppola once told TMZ (via Daily Mail) that “there should have only been one.”

Coppola had initially expressed reservations about directing the film.

Coppola revealed his reservations about the book his film was based on during an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

Coppola said to Stern, “I thought it was kind of sleazy.”

Back in the day, the director of Apocalypse Now confessed that he wished to be an artist.

He didn’t believe The Godfather was in line with his objectives.

But, partly due to the money, Coppola was eventually persuaded to make the film.

Coppola changed his mind about The Godfather after meeting Mario Puzzo and reading the book more thoroughly.

“When I first met him, he was the neatest man I’d ever met,” Coppola said.

“I grew to admire and respect him.”

Every now and then, the possibility of a sequel to The Godfather Part III is mentioned.

