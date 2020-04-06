Franck Riester creates a support unit for festivals threatened by the pandemic

After several announcements in support of entertainment companies, Franck Riester dwells on the case of festivals. Monday, the Ministry of Culture announced the opening of a support unit for all summer events that fear having to cancel.

“Faced with the many uncertainties created by the health crisis and the heterogeneity of the situations and wishes of each festival, Franck Riester, Minister of Culture, wishes to provide case by case support to the organizers”, announced a press release published Monday. “Indeed, if some already wish to be able to cancel their 2020 edition, others for whom confinement does not create delay in the preparation of their edition, wish to wait for the evolution of the situation”.

This support unit will be based on “The general directorates of the Ministry of Culture and their operators, on the regional directorates of cultural affairs and the directorates of cultural affairs overseas”. Active from April 6, the initiative will be maintained until the end of the crisis.

We decided that we should study all the tracks allowing a postponement rather than an outright cancellation. Thierry Frémaux and Pierre Lescure, general delegate and president of the Cannes Festival

Since the start of the pandemic, several festivals and events have canceled or their 2020 edition. The Molières ceremony scheduled for May 11 will not take place on this date. However, a total cancellation is not envisaged. The 73rd edition of the Cannes Film Festival is still scheduled on time.

“When the decision to cancel its holding in May was considered, the professionals of the sector asked us not to give up organizing it“, Specified Thierry Frémaux and Pierre Lescure. “So we decided, after a quick and broad national and international consultation, that we had to study all the tracks allowing a postponement rather than a pure and simple cancellation.“