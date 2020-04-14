Frank Miller pays tribute to an ICU nurse at the Getafe Hospital

The renowned American cartoonist Frank Miller has actually commemorated a ICU nurse from Getafe Hospital devoting among his drawings of Carrie Kelly, the Batman aide in one of his tales. Through his socials media, Miller has actually released a photo in which he shows Carrie Kelly’s attracting with this phrase: “Thank you for your sacrifice, Nurse Monica”.

The illustrator explained that Monica is the niece of a friend as well as “a heroine of health as a nurse in the ICU of the University Hospital of Getafe, who has actually been working relentlessly to save lives.” “I hear she’s a Carrie Kelly follower, and I could not be a lot more honored to attract this for her,” included Frank Miller via his main Instagram account.

Miller, 63, thought about among the most effective cartoonists in comic book background, is understood for works such as “Batman: The Return of the Dark Knight”, “Daredevil Born Again” “Sin City”, “300” or “Ronin “.