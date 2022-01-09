Frank Sinatra and Willie Nelson teamed up in the 1980s to promote space travel.

Willie Nelson and Frank Sinatra teamed up to promote space travel in the 1980s.

Unexpected collaborations and friendships have occurred throughout the history of music.

The frequent collaboration between Frank Sinatra and Willie Nelson was one of the most surprising.

The two musicians were fans of each other’s music despite being from different eras and having vastly different sounds.

Not only that, but they collaborated in the 1980s to promote space travel with the Space Foundation.

Nelson released his album Stardust in 1978, which featured classic American songs.

After listening, Sinatra is said to have declared Nelson his current favorite singer.

Not long after, their musical paths crossed.

At the Golden Nugget casino in Las Vegas, Sinatra opened for Nelson in 1984.

According to Rolling Stone, Nelson wrote, “I don’t say that to brag.”

“It wasn’t my idea in the first place.”

It belonged to [casino owner Steve Wynn].

He believed that because I sold more records than Sinatra, I would be a bigger draw and thus be entitled to first billing.

Second billing would have sufficed for me… Sinatra is my favorite singer.”

Frank Sinatra and @WillieNelson’s duet “My Way” is out today, and will be included on the (hashtag)MyWay50 anniversary release on Friday.

Now you can listen: https:t.cof1E5QFT8Egpic.twitter.comEmmyvVDDu7

Sinatra only opened for Nelson once, and he had to cancel the rest due to throat problems.

Many people wonder if Sinatra didn’t like being the opener because of his celebrity and long career.

Nelson snarled, “That’s bulls***.”

“Like me, Frank wasn’t concerned with being the center of attention.

He was a seasoned pro.”

In the early 1980s, Sinatra and Nelson teamed up to promote space travel, proving that there were no ill feelings between them.

The PSAs were made to “inform people about the many tangible benefits of NASA’s space program,” according to the Space Foundation.

The commercials demonstrated how the advantages extend to all aspects of daily life, from advanced medical imaging to better weather forecasting.”

Sinatra mocks Nelson’s headband and casual attire in the video.

Sinatra asks, pointing to the headband, “What do you call that?”

Nelson responds, “I call it ‘My Way.'”

Nelson claims that neither he nor Sinatra agreed because of a deep love of space; rather, they agreed because they were asked.

“I don’t know, someone asked us to do this commercial together, and I said ‘why not,’ and he said ‘why not,'” he said on The Late Show…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.