Frank Sinatra was offered to play John McClane in ‘Die Hard’ in his 70s for this very reason.

Frank Sinatra was offered to play John McClane in ‘Die Hard’ in his 70s for this reason.

It was more difficult than one might think to cast John McClane as the lead in Die Hard.

The producers had a long list of potential actors, but a number of factors made it difficult to find the right fit.

Long before Bruce Willis was involved, the producers of Die Hard had to offer Frank Sinatra the role of McClane when he was already in his 70s for a specific legal reason.

McClane (Willis) is a New York City police detective.

During a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles, a terrorist attack occurs.

He learns that his wife, Holly (Bonnie Bodelia), and a number of others have been kidnapped.

The following is an action-packed and tense journey that follows McClane as he tries everything he can to save the hostages.

Alan Rickman, Reginald VelJohnson, William Atherton, Paul Gleason, and Hart Bochner are among the cast members.

Although a number of big names turned down the role of John McClane, the cast is fantastic.

It’s probably for the best, though, because Willis has become a cultural icon in the role.

“Die Hard” (1988), directed by John McTiernan pic.twitter.com2372nKEdGQ, is tonight’s Christmas film.

The Independent looked at Die Hard and how Willis’ role as John McClane catapulted him to stardom.

However, Willis had to compete for the lead role against a number of other actors.

In fact, Sinatra was the first to receive a contract.

He was, however, far too old for the part.

“Willis had, in fact, been at the bottom of producer Lawrence Gordon and Joel Silver’s (48 Hrs, Lethal Weapon) wish list,” according to the Independent profile.

“They were forced to offer the part of John McClane to Frank Sinatra, then in his 70s, due to complicated contractual reasons.”

Sinatra starred in The Detective, a film based on the same-named book.

Die Hard was adapted from the book’s sequel, Nothing Lasts Forever.

Producers were forced to offer him the part because of his contract.

“Rather improbably, Sinatra had led the cast in a loose prequel to Die Hard, The Detective (both films adapted from thrillers by Roderick Thorp) in 1968 and had first dibs on the follow-up,” the profile continued.

The producers then attempted to secure Arnold Schwarzenegger, Burt Reynolds, Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone, Nick Nolte, Don Johnson, Mel Gibson, and Richard Dean Anderson.

