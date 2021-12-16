Frank Skinner and Denise Min follow in the footsteps of Wordsworth and Coleridge tonight on television.

Tonight on TV: Frank Skinner and Denise Min follow in Wordsworth and Coleridge’s footsteps.

Landscapers continues on Sky Atlantic and Channel 4 goes behind the scenes at sex toy retailers Lovehoney and Channel 4 goes behind the scenes at sex toy retailers Lovehoney.

Sky Arts at 8 p.m.

When William Wordsworth and Samuel Taylor Coleridge published their Lyrical Ballads in 1798, one critic sneered, “The language of the lower classes can never be considered the subject for poetry,” while others predicted that they would be “laughed at by all.”

The friends’ collection, which included Coleridge’s The Rime Of The Ancient Mariner, became a literary landmark as a result.

Frank Skinner and Denise Mina continue their enjoyable journey in the footsteps of the Romantic poets by heading to the Lake District, where they meet a farmer whose ancestors once owned the house where Coleridge wrote Kubla Khan.

Channel 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Graham Swift can get fully involved in project-managing the house build now that the boys are all back in school.

He and Sarah are planning a large dining room for entertaining, complete with a centerpiece table that once belonged to rock star Ronnie Wood (it’s all getting a little blingy, isn’t it?).

The couple also goes to a pig farmer after deciding against keeping goats.

BBC Two at 9:00 p.m.

Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) faces the members of the public judging the impeachment case in the penultimate episode of Ryan Murphy’s drama, titled “The Grand Jury.”

While the president tries to clear the air with Hillary (Edie Falco), Linda Tripp takes the stand and tries to prove that a predatory Bill Clinton abused his power.

Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford, Margo Martindale, and Clive Owen are among the ensemble cast members.

Channel 4, 9 p.m.

If there is one overarching health and safety message from this long-running medical emergency program, it is to stay away from ladders.

Chris, who was gardening at the time, was the most recent to fall off his, and doctors are concerned that he may have broken his back.

Liam, who fell off his bike during a collision with a car, is also being treated by the medics.

Sky Atlantic at 9:00 p.m.

As the deranged parent-killing Susan and Christopher Edwards, Olivia Colman and David Thewlis walk a fine line between black comedy and pathos, but I believe Daniel Rigby’s comedy-cop is unnecessary.

It would have been more effective to have the investigating police as straight-laced.

Regardless, the.

