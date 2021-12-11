Frankie Bridge claims she will win I’m A Celebrity 2021 in a ‘planned fix’ because ITV prefers her to David Ginola.

EX-I’m A Celebrity contestant…

Nicola McLean, a Get Me Out of Here! contestant, has chimed in with new fix claims, claiming that ITV has already “figured out their winner.”

In 2008, the 40-year-old former glamour model appeared on the show alongside Joe Swash, who was crowned King of the Jungle at the time.

As the series nears its conclusion on Sunday, Nicola claims that Frankie Bridge is a “planned winner” after seeing the Loose Women panellists urging their social media followers to vote for the 32-year-old.

“I think Frankie is… do you know what, can I say this or will this completely blacklist me from life?” the former CBB star told the Daily Star.

“I believe they did it because they want to portray someone who is ITV-friendly…

Giovanna [Fletcher] was the epitome of ITV friendliness.

To be honest, I believe they already know who the winner is.”

For the most up-to-date news and gossip, visit our I’m A Celeb live blog…

Frankie Bridge revealed firefighters were taken aback when they discovered her and her sister in bed with Wayne.

On last night’s episode, the 32-year-old singer and presenter told the hilarious story from inside Gwrych Castle.

Frankie admitted to campers that her “needy” sibling would sleep on the floor beside the couple’s bed while living with them, and that one evening took an unusual turn.

“When my sister used to live with us, she’d come in dragging her duvet and ask, ‘Can I sleep on your floor?’ My sister is the most needy person on the planet; she can’t be on her own,” she explained.

She doesn’t like being alone.”

Winner of “I’m A Celebrity”

Winner of “I’m A Celebrity”

As a result of the actor’s continued popularity, his odds have dropped in recent days, propelling Danny to the top of the betting as the favorite to win at 138.

Simon is currently ranked second in the market with a score of 21, while David is now ranked third with a score of 31.

Frankie is the outsider of the quartet to win at 71, making her the 54 favorite to leave on Saturday night, which is bad news for girl power.

“Danny’s been proving a popular bet with punters recently, and his winning price has collapsed into favoritism,” said Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes.

“David’s chances of becoming king of the castle are dwindling like a barge down the Seine,” she continued.

He’s had to settle for third place behind Danny and Simon after being the favorite for a few weeks.”

Nicola McLean has returned with a new fix…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.