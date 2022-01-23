Frankie Bridge says, “My sons always chastise me for my revealing outfits; they were mortified by my short shorts on vacation.”

Frankie Bridge says, “My sons always chastise me for my revealing clothes; they were mortified by my short shorts on vacation.”

Frankie Bridge, a singer, revealed that despite being only six years old, her son is chastising her for her revealing wardrobe.

Carter, her youngest son, watches out for her outfits and even suggests more modest alternatives if he doesn’t approve, according to the former Saturdays star.

The I’m a Celeb star revealed how the lad chastised her for wearing short shorts on a recent holiday.

“I don’t usually wear shorts,” she explained, “but I had this pair of shorts and thought, ‘I’ve got a tan, no one knows who I am,’ so I put them on.”

Despite the bright sunshine, her son Carter had other plans.

“Then Carter said to Mummy, ‘Mummy, that’s a little short, I don’t think you should wear that,’ she continued.

“Instead, he opted for a gown, which he took very seriously.”

The mother of two was concerned that her sons would tell her that she needed to change her clothes frequently in the future.

“He’s six, and I’ve got so many more years of him saying, ‘Don’t wear that!'” she explained.

Frankie is known for her stunning outfits, and she recently celebrated her 33rd birthday in a stunning black cut-out dress.

Frankie shared photos from her birthday celebrations with fans on Instagram, where she was joined by her retired footballer husband Wayne, 41, and friends at a restaurant.

The I’m A Celebrity contestant looked stunning in the revealing black gown, which featured a striking cut-out neckline and sides that teased at her toned stomach while also showcasing her bronzed skin.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of delicate strappy heels and glamorous makeup.

To finish the look, the TV star styled her caramel locks into a sleek but wavy down do’, which she won third place on last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity.

Frankie snuggled up to Wayne in an instant, looking dapper in an all-black ensemble and matching black leather jacket.

The Loose Woman host also posted a video of herself blowing out the candles on her birthday cake while her friends cheered her on.

“A full heart… head full of cold and Embarrassment levels high!” Frankie captioned the photos.

