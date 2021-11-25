Frankie Bridge’s amazing transformation from S Club Junior to ‘natural beauty’ I’m a Celeb campmate

I’m a Celeb campmate Frankie Bridge’s incredible transformation from fresh-faced S Club Junior to “natural beauty”

After appearing on ITV’s hit show, I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!, FRANKIE Bridge has been dubbed “naturally beautiful” and “so pretty” online.

The 32-year-old TV star has been living in Gwrych Castle and taking part in the show, but her appearance appears to be distracting viewers.

Frankie, a mother of two, has had a variety of hairstyles over the years, from her iconic pixie cut to her current relaxed long bob.

Frankie has been in the spotlight since she was 12 years old, when she starred in S Club Juniors as a fresh-faced teenager, and she, like many celebrities, is likely to feel the pressure to maintain her good looks.

The question of whether the mother of two has had any surgery or ‘tweakments’ has remained unanswered.

Fans are shocked, claiming she looks “totally different” than she did when she was younger.

Fans are particularly taken aback by how “beautiful” Frankie appears without makeup.

What’s impossible to deny is that she’s come a long way since her debut in The Saturdays in 2007; here’s a look at her dramatic transformation.

Although it is currently unknown whether Frankie has undergone any surgery, Sarah Sheedy, a cosmetic nurse and lip specialist, revealed in 2018 that Frankie may have opted for a non-surgical lip filler treatment.

“Singer Frankie appears to have had lip filler in her top lip to make it fuller,” Sarah said.

She may also have had a subtle enhancement in her bottom lip and cheeks, but it’s very subtle.”

Frankie, who used to be a member of the Saturdays, revealed on Instagram in 2008 that she enjoys facial massages followed by a Mesotherapy treatment.

“Little bit of Mesotherapy… vitamin cocktail,” she wrote.

If you’re not familiar with Mesotherapy, it’s a skincare procedure that involves injecting a mixture of vitamins and antioxidants into the face to tighten the skin and reduce wrinkles and fat.

It’s no surprise that Frankie’s skin is flawless.

Frankie’s hairstyle has changed over the years, experimenting with a variety of different looks.

Frankie, who made her pop star debut at the age of 12 in S Club Juniors 20 years ago, wore a heavily layered look with a wispy side fringe.

Frankie’s original brunette pixie cut crop was in its heyday by 2007, when The Saturdays formed.

She tried everything, including a platinum blonde crop and hair extensions.

But now, the mother of two has switched to a long bob with blonde balayage.

Frankie has tried a variety of make-up looks…

