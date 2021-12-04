Frankie Bridge’s X-rated gift to husband Wayne was shocking to viewers of I’m A Celebrity.

Frankie Bridge’s revelation of a very X-rated gift she gave to husband Wayne left I’m A Celebrity viewers stunned.

The 32-year-old actress revealed to her fellow campers that she had a cast made of her perky posterior for her husband.

The contestants were getting acquainted after re-entering the castle on Tuesday following Storm Arwen, and the topic of conversation took a cheeky turn.

After her husband joked about wanting a cast of her bum, the Saturdays singer revealed that she had the personalised gift made.

“I got Wayne a cast of my a**,” Frankie said.

“Did he appreciate it?” Kadeena Cox responded.

“Yeah, he used to joke about it when he was playing football, saying, ‘I just want a cast of your a**.'”

“So for a year, I was fine.”

As she continued to describe the process, Frankie’s cheeky confession left the other contestants gaping.

“I took my two best friends, and you literally have to bend over, and this guy has to slap all this stuff on,” she continued.

“I literally had to bend over like this while he did it,” Frankie demonstrated to her campmates.

“My two best friends were standing over there, slapping it all on like paper mache.”

Frankie then related an embarrassing incident in which she inadvertently exposed her cast bottom, which was hung on the wall.

“We have it up on the wall,” the singer continued, “but it’s upstairs, not in the main part of the house.”

“Sometimes I forget, like when I was doing a Zoom and everyone on the internet was like, ‘Is that your bum in the background?'”

Simon Gregson, who played Frankie on Corrie, had viewers in stitches when he asked if Frankie’s bum cast whistles when it gets windy.

“I think my wife would like a cast of my bum as a present,” he told the Telegraph. “She’s always told me I have a very pert bottom.”

“To this day, I’m still perplexed as to why I’ve never won Rear of the Year.”

Frankie is following in the footsteps of her husband Wayne Bridge, a former footballer who participated in the program in Australia in 2016.

The actress revealed that her husband was ecstatic about his experience, which piqued her interest in participating.

Wayne married Frankie, a former S Club Juniors star, in a lavish ceremony in 2014.

Una Foden, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King, and Vanessa White, all members of the bride’s band, were among the celebrity guests.

Parker and Carter, the couple’s two sons, were born to them.

