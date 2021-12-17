Since his time on “Dancing With the Stars,” Frankie Muniz has been the subject of a rumor about him.

Frankie Muniz Addresses a Rumor About Him That Has Been Going Around Since His Time on “Dancing With the Stars” Frankie Muniz Addresses a Rumor About Him That Has Been Going Around Since His Time on “Dancing With the Stars”

Frankie Muniz is denying rumors that he has memory loss, which he claims started during his 2017 appearance on Dancing With the Stars.

On Steve-O’s WildRide! this week, Muniz clarified the record when asked about rumors that he’s losing his memory after “a bunch of concussions,” confirming that he doesn’t remember everything about his life.

“It’s fascinating; I’ve often wondered, ‘Why do I have such a bad memory?” said Muniz.

Despite head injuries sustained while playing sports as a kid and in “racing accidents,” Muniz said, “the only logical thing I can say is, ‘Yeah, I’ve had nine concussions.”

“I just think it’s because I did so much in such a short period of time that I don’t recall everything.”

He explained, “I can’t tell if it was a dream or reality in a lot of my memories now.”

Muniz also addressed reports that he was suffering from mini-strokes, which had a negative impact on his memory.

“I’d have these episodes where I’d become numb, unable to see, and eventually lose my sight.”

And everyone told me you were having mini-strokes or TIEs (transient ischemic attacks).

“No one could give me a straight answer,” he explained.

“All you’ll find if you Google my name is that I’m losing my memory or dying of strokes.”

The truth is that I was diagnosed with only aura-migraines, which are excruciatingly painful.”

“However, if you search my name, it basically says, ‘Frankie is dying and he has no idea that he was Malcolm,'” continued the Big Fat Liar star.

“I’m like, ‘No, I know,'” Muniz says, claiming that his “most memorable year” Dancing With the Stars performance sparked the rumors.

“‘It’s 2001 because you’ve been nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe,’ they said.

“They told me I had to talk about everything,” he recalled.

“However, I say, ‘I don’t recall how I felt at the time,'” she says.

“So it was me brushing aside the fact that I don’t know what happened in 2001, so I can’t say 2001 is my favorite year.”

“You’d have to tell me what happened in 2001,” he added.

“I’m not sure,” says the narrator.

Infosurhoy has compiled a list of the latest entertainment news.

Frankie Muniz Addresses ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Rumors

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8">

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]