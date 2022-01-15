Fred Parris, the singer with The Five Satins who sang “In the Still of the Night,” died at the age of 85.

Fred Parris, a songwriter best known for his work with The Five Satins and their 1956 ballad “In The Still of the Night,” has passed away.

He was 85 years old at the time.

Parris died on Friday after a brief illness, according to a statement on the group’s Facebook page.

The nature of the illness was not revealed.

The statement read, “Sadly, the music world lost one of the greats yesterday as Fred Parris passed away after a brief illness.”

“In the Still of the Night,” Fred’s classic song, has been hailed as one of the greatest love songs of all time and the most requested song of the doo-wop era.”

“Fred also wrote several other classic songs, and his gorgeous voice enthralled audiences around the world for decades,” the statement continued.

The Five Satins family is heartbroken over Fred’s death, but grateful for the opportunity to share his music with tens of thousands of fans and friends.

Future service plans will be announced as they become available.

Maestro Fred Parris, may you rest in peace.”

The song, which was recorded in the basement of a Connecticut church, was featured in the films Dirty Dancing, The Irishman, and The Buddy Holly Story, but it wasn’t immediately popular.

In fact, Parris was back on active duty and in Japan by the time the song became popular, despite the fact that he was on leave at the time.

According to Billboard, the song reached No. 1 in the United States.

No. 3 on the RandB charts and No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

There are 24 songs in the top 100.

In addition, “In the Still of the Night” is the only song to chart three times on Billboard’s Hot 100 (1956, 1960, and 1961).

It’s notable because it’s the first and only time this has happened with the same artist performing the same song.

Boyz II Men covered the song for their debut album, Cooleyhighharmony, in 1991.

“I never expected [the song]to have such a big impact,” Parris told the New Haven Register in 2014.

He told the newspaper, “I didn’t know if they were going to listen to it in 15 minutes, let alone 50 years.”

“That song had a profound effect on me.”

