Freddie Prinze Jr. is an actor who has appeared in a number of films.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar are one of the few married couples in Hollywood.

In 1997, the two met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer, and in 2002, they worked together on the set of Scooby-Doo.

Some even speculate that they met on the set of Scooby-Doo and became engaged.

Despite the fact that they met on the set of a movie, Prinze has no desire to work with Gellar on any future projects.

He has a straightforward logic.

It wouldn’t be fun for them to work together “as if” they hadn’t been married for the previous 20 years.

There was some behind-the-scenes action between Gellar and Prinze between the two films and the 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

In early 2000, the two made it official that they were dating.

On September 1, 2002, the wedding was held at a resort in Mexico.

In the years that followed, they continued to collaborate and work independently.

In 2004, they reunited again in Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

When they had children, however, everything changed because they wanted to trade work schedules so that someone could be at home with the children.

Charlotte Grace was born to the couple in September 2009.

Rocky James followed in September 2012.

Given how long Gellar and Prinze have been together, you might assume that their natural chemistry would translate well to a film or sitcom starring the two of them.

They don’t agree, though.

He told Insider in a recent interview that if they worked together, it would most likely be a romantic comedy, and that “it wouldn’t be very exciting for us to pretend to struggle to be together for 96 minutes when we go home together every night.”

Throughout the interview, Prinze states that they have had many opportunities to collaborate, but they prefer to work on “silly” or “small” projects, such as their dish detergent commercial from 2020, in which they got to make jokes about “doing it,” the dishes, every night.

Despite their popularity in the 1990s and early 2000s, Gellar and Prinze have faded from view.

This isn’t to say that neither of them aren’t successful.

Regardless of whether they…

