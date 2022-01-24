Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook, and Others from “She’s All That”: Where Are They Now?

She’s All That, released in 1999, encapsulated everything about the 1990s, from campus DJs and poetry slams to choreographed prom dances and girl next door romances.

Fans of Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook) and Zack Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) are still rooting for them more than two decades after the film was released, with many wondering if their romance lasted after they graduated from high school.

Despite a rocky start in which Zack bet Dean Sampson (the late Paul Walker) that he could turn any girl into prom queen in six weeks, the pair’s chemistry was undeniable.

Laney let Zack embrace his softer side while he helped her break free from her artist’s cocoon.

The movie, which also starred Gabrielle Union, Dulé Hill, Anna Paquin, and Kieran Culkin, has become a rom-com classic.

Prinze and Cook reunited in September 2016, 17 years after winning over audiences with their epic love story, causing quite a stir among fans eager for a sequel.

The Scooby Doo star captioned the Instagram photo, “Cup of coffee with the homegirl @rachaelleighcook.”

“(hashtag)BeenTooLong (hashtag)OldFriendsNewFriends,” the caption reads.

Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, who played mean girl Taylor Vaughn, revealed that the cast was a close-knit group who kept in touch ahead of the film’s 20th anniversary.

“I remember being on set and noticing how we were all staring at each other and thinking to myself, ‘This is great.’

In October 2018, she told Us Weekly exclusively, “This is the best time ever, and I can’t believe we’re all getting to do this.”

“We were all so young at the time, and it was just thrilling.”

Spending time with Cook and “going through my life and constantly running into her” over the years was O’Keefe’s favorite memory from the set.

Cook, for one, attributes Walker’s death in a car accident in 2013 to rekindling her friendship with Prinze, her onscreen love interest, a few years ago.

Walker was “way cooler than the rest of us” on set, according to the Josie and the Pussycats actress, who reached out to Prinze after learning of his death.

