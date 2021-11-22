‘Free Birds,’ ‘Pieces of April,’ ‘Turkey Drop,’ and Other Thanksgiving Films to Watch Between Cooking and Eating

‘Free Birds,’ ‘Pieces of April,’ ‘Turkey Drop,’ and Other Thanksgiving Movies to Watch Between Cooking and Feasting

Thanksgiving is more than just a holiday to celebrate family and feasting; it’s also the perfect excuse to binge-watch your favorite holiday movies all week.

Families and friends can snuggle up on the couch to watch classics like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving or the animated hit Free Birds when they’re not eating mashed potatoes and apple pie.

Pieces of April, Hannah and Her Sisters, and Home for the Holidays are excellent choices for family drama.

Some fans, on the other hand, may prefer a romantic comedy to watch while eating copious amounts of pumpkin pie — enter You’ve Got Mail.

While the 1998 film isn’t specifically about Thanksgiving, it does capture the spirit of the season.

Fans will be transported back to the early days of the internet, when people communicated through chat rooms, thanks to Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

Joe Fox, played by Tom Hanks, and Kathleen Kelly, played by Amy Ryan, may despise each other in real life as Joe’s Fox Books threatens to close Kathleen’s Little Shop Around the Coroner, but they can’t help but fall in love on the internet.

In December 1998, Hanks said of his and Ryan’s relationship, “It’s not like we feel any of that chemistry when we’re just sitting there waiting to film a scene.”

“We just talk to each other like we’ve always talked to each other, even when we were doing Joe Versus the Volcano.”

We never discuss the movie or the scene’s mechanics.

We just talk about wacky stuff we’ve read or seen.”

On screen, however, their love is undeniable — especially when Joe tells Kathleen via AOL chat, “If I knew your name and address, I would send you a bouquet of freshly sharpened pencils.”

If you’re looking for a more contemporary love story for Thanksgiving, Turkey Drop is the film for you.

The 2019 film, which premiered on Freeform, depicts the darker side of romance: when someone is “turkey dropped,” or dumped during the holidays.

Fans don’t just get to see Olivia Holt’s character, Lucy, have her high school sweetheart break up with her while she’s home for Thanksgiving.

Autumn themes abound in the film, according to Holt, and they feed into many people’s post-meal feelings.

