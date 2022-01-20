Free People is having a sale, and we found this warm cowl neck top for 42% off at Nordstrom.

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Free People has that effortless, carefree aesthetic down pat, as every boho babe knows.

One of our first shopping stops when we want to channel that effortless energy is Free People.

We would buy their entire stock and fill our closets with their beautiful items if we could! The only thing stopping us would have to be our budgets.

The prices at Free People aren’t outrageous, but they aren’t completely affordable for every shopper.

Fortunately, checking out what Nordstrom has in stock is a way to get around this.

Free People staples are always a good buy, and this top is no exception.

The Free People Juicy Long Sleeve Cowl Neck Shirt (originally (dollar)78) is on sale at Nordstrom for only (dollar)45!

This extra long and light cowl neck top was designed for weekend nights and casual nights.

It has an exaggerated fit and a one-of-a-kind design that is emblematic of the high-end label.

This shirt appears simple from the front, but the back is a true delight!

At the top of the neckline, the two sides of fabric layer on top of each other and open up like a curtain.

This style makes the top even more flowy and loose, and depending on how you style it, it can give you a little peekaboo moment.

The tight long sleeves, which are fitted from the top of the shoulder to the wrists, balance out the flowy fit of this top.

This top would be less enticing if it had loose sleeves that matched the bodice.

This is an elevated design touch that is true to Free People’s approach!

This top is currently available in four colors and all sizes, but that could change in an instant.

We anticipate that a top from Free People as cozy and comfortable as this one will sell out quickly.

Shoppers have already arrived.

