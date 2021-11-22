Freida Pinto and her husband, Cory Tran, are expecting their first child.

Freida Pinto and her husband Cory Tran have welcomed their first child.

Freida Pinto, 37, announced the birth of her son on Sunday in a low-key manner, posting a birthday tribute to her husband, Cory Tran, along with photos of their newborn son.

Pinto captioned photos of herself and Tran resting with their baby boy, “Happy Birthday Dada Cory!”

“I honor you, my husband, friend, and life partner.”

It makes me so emotional and joyful to see you grow into not just a Dad but a Super-Dad.

It also gives this sleep-deprived Mama a break, which you have no idea how much I appreciate! I am so thankful and in love with how we live our lives together.

“I adore you.”

“Rumi-Ray, you are one lucky boy!” she wrote at the end of the post, referring to her son.

Pinto announced her pregnancy on June 28 with a series of Instagram photos.

She captioned the pictures, “Baby Tran, coming this Fall!”

Pinto’s celebrity friends reacted positively to the post.

“Congratulations, lady!!!” Mandy Moore said, adding five red heart emojis to her comment.

"Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss," Julianne Hough wrote.

After dating for two years, Pinto and Tran got engaged in November 2019.

Pinto wrote on Instagram, “It all makes sense now.”

Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the tears and trials of the past make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense, and where I want to go completely makes sense.”

“You, my love,” she continued, “are the most beautiful creation that has ever walked into my life.”

“And you’re going to stay here for a while.”

So, I’m compelling you to stay.

“All my love, from the bottom of my heart!”

Last month, Pinto revealed that she and Tran had eloped while in quarantine.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said, “I wasn’t planning a big, fat Indian wedding.”

“It was going to be something simple and pretty, most likely in Big Sur.”

Everything was focused on nature until COVID arrived.

And it’s still going on, and we’ve only just realized it.

