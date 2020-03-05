French actress says she ‘doesn’t have the looks to be raped’ amid Roman Polanski controversy

A French actress has sparked controversy by claiming she ‘does not have the looks to be raped’ during a discussion on director Roman Polanski.

Mimie Mathy, 62, who is well known in France for her role in TV soaps and movies, made the comments on the French current affairs show Quotidien on Monday, Paris Match reported.

During the interview, the actress who has starred in the long-running sitcom Joséphine, Ange Gardien since 1997, touched on the ongoing controversy surrounding Roman Polanski’s Best Director win at the Césars, France’s answer to the Oscars, last week.

French actress Adele Haenel, who has spoken out about being sexually assaulted by another French director when she was 15, got up and walked out of the room, followed by a few others at the announcement of Polanski’s win.

While discussing Haenel’s protest with Quotidien’s host Yann Barthès, Mathy said: ‘I thankfully have not been raped. At the same time, I don’t really look like that so I’m a bit safe.’

‘It’s not a matter of physical appearance,’ Barthès replied.

‘No, no, it’s also a matter of attitude, and it’s true we have to fight this,’ the actress added.

Polanski decided to skip the ceremony because of protests by women’s groups denouncing 12 nominations for his film An Officer and a Spy, in the wake of last year’s accusation by French actress Valentine Monnier that he raped her when she was 18.

But Mathy also questioned why Polanski has been free to make films in the 42 years since he fled the US for France if people are so outraged.

‘I’m against what Polanski might have done, but in this case, we should have kept him from directing any movies since his arrival in France,’ she said, adding that she ‘loved’ An Officer and A Spy.

‘So why is it coming out now? Of course we have to fight these things,’ she added, ‘and there was #MeToo, but it doesn’t take anything from Polanski’s talent.’

Mathy was slammed online by viewers with some asking whether she thought ‘a raped child had the looked to be attacked.’

One shocked viewer mused that ‘Polanski contaminates people faster than the coronavirus.’

The French movie industry has been rife with comments on the Polanski controversy over the weekend, with several actors coming forward to defend the director.

On the night of the Cesars, another French actress, 70-year-old Fanny Ardant, famous for her roles in 8 Women and the Woman Next Door, said she ‘didn’t like condemnation,’ when asked about Polanski’s win.

‘When I love someone, I love them with passion, and I really like Roman Polanski, so it makes me very happy for him,’ she said.

‘We have to understand that not everybody would agree, but long live freedom,’ she added.

‘I will follow someone to the guillotine,’ she concluded.

Lambert Wilson, known for his roles in The Matrix and Of Gods and Men, said he could not stand the French ‘political correctness,’ which he compared to ‘terrorism.’

He attacked Haenel for walking out of the Cesars on Friday, calling her and the Cesars’ Master of Ceremony French humourist Florence Foresti ‘tiny.’

The director fled to Paris from the US in 1978 while awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor, 13-year-old Samantha Gaimer.

Several women have come forward in recent years claiming that Polanski had raped them, some of them while they were minors.

In late 2019, French actress and photographer Valentine Monnier claimed that the director raped her during a ski holiday in 1975, when she was 18.

She wrote an essay in July which resurfaced on November 8, where she claimed Polanski raped her during a holiday in Gstaad, in Switzerland in January 1975.

Monnier, who did not contact the authorities at the time, explained she would have remained silent, were it not for the director’s new film.

She revealed she barely knew the director when the alleged attack took place.

In 2010, British actress Charlotte Lewis claimed Polanski had sexually abused her during a 1983 casting when she was 16.

Because Polanski was born in France and as a French citizenship, he is protected from being extradited to the US.