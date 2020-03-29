French Montana Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit

French Montana is being accused of sexual assualt in a new lawsuit filed by an unidentified woman.

In court documents obtained by E! News, a resident of Los Angeles County is suing the rapper (real name Karim Kharbouch), one of his employees and Coke Boy Records for assault and battery, sexual battery, negligence, negligent hiring and other damages.

According to the plaintiff, the defendants had a “longstanding practice of inviting women to their recording sessions, or choosing women at bars, and inviting them back to” a Hidden Hills house.

There, defendants would allegedly, “supply the women with drinks and drugs, with the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with them, without any regard to whether or not they consented or were able to consent.”

E! News has reached out to French Montana’s rep and attorney for comment on the lawsuit filed this week. As of press time, he has not commented on social media.

In court documents, the plaintiff also alleges that the defendants “would sometimes without the women’s knowledge or consent provide drugs to interfere with the women’s ability to knowingly consent to sexual activity.”

The plaintiff alleges she was sexually assaulted and sexually harassed by French Montana in March 2018. Soon after the alleged incident, the plaintiff said she went to Kaiser Permanente for medical treatment. She reported the alleged sexual assault, a rape kit was administered and she reported the events to police.

“As a result of this incident, plaintiff has and continues to suffer extreme emotional distress, anxiety, flashbacks and depression,” court documents stated. “She was just starting her career as a model and actress, however, the horrific experience has prevented her from continuing that career path.”

The plaintiff is seeking loss of earnings, emotional harm, attorney fees and punitive damages.

French Montana hasn’t publicly commented on the news. His most recent social media posts were related to the Coronavirus and his latest album titled Montana.

“COKE BOY QUARANTINED MASK,” he wrote to his 12 million followers. “FREE TO ALL THE FANS THAT STILL HAVE TO WORK.”

The Blast was first to report the news.