French Montana Shares a Selfie to Prove He Met the Tinder Swindler

French Montana Opens Up About Meeting the Tinder Scammer and Posts a Selfie to Prove It

French Montana recently shared a throwback selfie with Simon Leviev to prove that he once met the Tindler Swindler con man.

Simply put, this is going to be an “Unforgettable” gathering.

Days after Netflix released The Tinder Swindler, a true crime documentary about Simon Leviev, an Israeli man accused of defrauding thousands of dollars from women he met on Tinder, French Montana revealed that he had unwittingly crossed paths with the alleged con artist and shared a throwback selfie of their encounter.

On January, he shared a photo to his Instagram Story.

“I can’t believe I met the swindler,” the 37-year-old rapper wrote alongside a laughing emoji on March 6.

The photo showed French and the alleged con artist, Shimon Hayut, posing on a plane.

The “Pop That” singer can be seen next to Simon, wearing headphones and making a peace sign.

Simon allegedly conned a number of women after claiming to be the son of Israeli diamond magnate Lev Leviev, according to the book The Tindler Swindler.

They claimed Simon enticed them into a romantic relationship with lavish dates before demanding money to flee from “enemies” in the diamond industry.

Interpol and Israeli police believe Simon, who was wanted in several countries at the time, would use the money to pay for dates with the next victim in his con, according to Interpol and Israeli police.

Pernilla Sjöholm, Ayleen Charlotte, and Cecilie Schrder Fjellhy, three of Simon’s alleged victims, spoke out in the documentary.

Simon was apprehended in Greece on June 28, 2019, while traveling with a fake passport, after one of his longtime girlfriends read the article and alerted Interpol and the Israeli police to his location.

He was returned to Israel as a result of the extradition process.

According to The Washington Post, he was sentenced to 15 months in an Israeli prison for fraud later that year, unrelated to the allegations about his Tinder activities, and was “ordered to pay compensation of more than (dollar)43,000.”

According to The Times of Israel, he was released after five months in prison.

Simon, for one, has never been charged with defrauding the women.

