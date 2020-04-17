French singer Christophe, author of “Aline”, dies at 74

The French singer Christophe, who rose to fame at the age of 20 thanks to his song “Aline”, died at night from Thursday to Friday in a hospital in Brittany (north-western France) at the age of 74 and after almost 60 years of career musical.

His family explained that his death occurred due to a pulmonary emphysema for which he had been hospitalized in Paris since the end of March, before being transferred to another hospital in the city of Brest.

French Culture Minister Franck Riester was one of the first to react to the announcement of his death with a message on his Twitter account in which he said that “with the disappearance of Christophe, the French song loses a part of its soul , but the bittersweet blue of his songs is indelible ».

Ses mots, ses mélodies et sa voix nous ont transportés, nous ont émus. Avec the disparition of Christophe, the chanson française perd une part de son âme, mais le bleu doux-amer de ses chansons est indélébile. Je pense à sa femme et à sa fille. pic.twitter.com/AJUIr4peSk – Franck Riester (@franckriester) April 17, 2020

The singer was actually called Daniel Bevilacqua and had been born in October 1945 in Juvisy sur Orge, a city in the Paris region where his grandfather, an Italian emigrated to France, had settled.

At the age of 16, Daniel Bevilacqua created his first group, Danny Baby et les Hooligans, and two years later he began a solo career under the stage name of Christophe, which quickly caught on thanks to the success of “Aline” in 1965.

At the end of that decade, he became one of the emerging stars of the French song alongside names such as Johnny Hallyday, Sylvie Vartan, Hugues Aufray, Eddy Mitchell, France Gall or Serge Gainsbourg.

His definitive consecration came in the 1970s, and his modern “dandy” image with his mustache and blonde hair contributed to that.

Although he was not continuously in the front line, Christophe renewed his style during his maturity as an artist and continued giving concerts and publishing albums. Her latest album, “Les Vestiges du Chaos”, came out in 2016.

He received numerous recognitions during his career in France, such as one of the awards for the Victories of Music in 2003 or the Legion of Honor in 2014. .