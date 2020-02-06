Fresh Off Her Grammys Sweep, Billie Eilish Will Perform at the 2020 Oscars

History in the making.

2020 is off to an amazing start for musician Billie Eilish. After sweeping the 2020 Grammys and breaking record, it was just announced that the musician will now take the stage at the 2020 Oscars next month. “Are you ready?” The Academy wrote in a tweet. “@billieeilish will take to the #Oscars stage for a special performance! Watch live on @ABC.”

The musician posted the same announcement on her account, and simply captioned it with a smiley face. No doubt that Billie is still reveling in all the excitement of winning five Grammys, and one for Best New Artist no less. She has been non-stop posting about the huge achievement and from the sounds of it, she’s absolutely shocked at her huge achievements.

“FIVE ARE YOU KIDDING,” she captioned a sweet photo of her holding all five of her awards. Safe to say, she’s having a great time so far. She’ll be sharing their stage with a few other familiar faces who are already announced as performers for the evening.

Billie is the second person ever and the first female artist to win all four of the major awards—Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist—in the same ceremony. Even more impressive, the last person to do it was Christopher Cross in 1981.

Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will be performing this year’s nominated songs. Cynthia is nominated for Music (Original Song), and also for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

The Academy Awards may be all about film, but we have a feeling people are going to be talking about the musical performances a lot this year!

Keep on breaking record and making moves, Billie!