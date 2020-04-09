”Friday” Singer Rebecca Black Comes Out as Queer

Rebecca Black is opening up about her sexuality and identifying as queer.

In a recent interview with Dating Straight podcast hosts Jack Dodge and Amy Ordman, Black shared that she had recently gone through a breakup with a woman.

“I was dating someone and I know they might watch this… but one of the reasons that we went through this breakup was because I was really needed alone time, not from them, but just in general,” she continued. “But I’m doing okay… every day really is different.”

On the topic of putting a label on her sexuality, Black said, “I made a conscious decision to not like ‘come out’ but to just like, I don’t know, people started asking and I stopped responding. I’m still in the process it feels like.”

When asked how she specifically identifies, Black answered: “Every day is different, it’s something that over the past few years I’ve obviously been having a lot of conversations with myself about… and with you guys, my friends and my family.”

“To me, the word ‘queer’ feels really nice. I have dated a lot of different types of people, and I just don’t really know what the future holds. Some days, I feel a little more on the ‘gay’ side than others,” she added.

She also added that because she recently got out of a relationship with another one, she’s not necessarily looking to date anytime soon. “I don’t really want to date right now but even if I did, I have no choice,” she added. “Unless I wanted to… Skype date people.”

Black also added that while she and her former partner called it quits, they’re still trying to be there for each and support one another. “It’s a weird time to go through a break up,” she added. “‘Cause you’re not going out and meeting new people at all.”

You can watch the full interview here.