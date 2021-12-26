Fried Nutella Ravioli by Giada De Laurentiis is a fun snack that even the youngest home cooks can help make.

Even the youngest home cooks can help make Giada De Laurentiis’ Fried Nutella Ravioli.

We challenge you to come up with a reason not to try Giada De Laurentiis’ Fried Nutella Ravioli from Food Network.

The chocolatey, crunchy dessert snack is delectable and deserving of your attention.

Here’s how to make the dish from the celebrity chef.

In the Food Network video for this dish (below), De Laurentiis claims that “fried Nutella Ravioli will be your favorite sweet treat of the year.”

“You’ll eat them by the dozen after just one bite.”

Outside is light and crisp, inside is creamy and chocolatey.

“Who could ask for anything more?”

You’ll need wonton wrappers, one beaten egg, Nutella chocolate-hazelnut spread, vegetable oil, fresh mint leaves, oil spray, granulated sugar, and powdered sugar for dusting for this irresistible treat.

Brush the beaten egg along the sides of the wonton wrappers (“you want to make sure you brush them well because this is basically the glue that holds them together”).

In the center of the wonton wrapper, a teaspoon of hazelnut spread is placed.

“You’ll fold it over so it forms a triangle, then press the sides with your fingers.” Repeat until all of the wonton wrappers have been brushed with egg, filled with Nutella, and sealed.

In a skillet with hot oil about two inches deep, place a few of the Nutella-stuffed wonton wrappers.

Preheat the oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

De Laurentiis adds, “They only need to fry for about 45 seconds, so it’s super quick.”

“I’m going to put those on top of the ravioli; it makes it look really pretty,” says the cook, who sprays the fresh mint leaves with cooking oil spray before dredging them in granulated sugar.

When the ravioli have turned golden, carefully remove them from the oil.

Dessert is ready with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Even the youngest of aspiring cooks can help with the brushing of the wonton wrappers, scooping of Nutella onto the wrappers, and sealing of the little bundles of deliciousness, as one reviewer pointed out.

“It’s ridiculously simple.”

Yummy!

“Perfect for kids to put together on their own and assist,” the home cook said.

“I love, love, love this recipe! It’s so simple and fun to make! I made it with my niece today and she loved it as well! I made a second batch and gave some to her……

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.