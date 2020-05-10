Friedemann Bartu tells the story of the NZZ in “Umbruch”

Ea proud tradition, a high degree of competence and language awareness, a great independence of specialized editors, departments as autocratic principalities; Then with the collapse of the circulation and advertisements, the structural crisis, the bumpy entry into the Internet, the foundation of a Sunday newspaper, seven savings rounds and waves of redundancies, the elimination of supplements and rubrics and the controversial recruitment from a left-alternative newspaper: the reader will have already noticed – it’s about the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” (NZZ). The journalistic flagship of Switzerland, founded in 1780, has also been rocking since 2001, and its former correspondent and editor, no: editor (in Switzerland you don’t like Germanisms), Friedemann Bartu describes this not really original titled “break” from the critical close distance .

The bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2001, the financial crisis in 2008 and the structural slump in sales caused by the increasingly powerful online world are not specific to the recent history of the NZZ. But here comes a painful partial detachment from the Free Democratic Party (FDP). What is known in this country at best from regional newspapers by the social democratic holding company ddvg, but which would be unthinkable in the case of the large national daily newspapers, an integration with a political party was fixed in the statutes in the case of the NZZ and the FDP and continues to apply. Until 1995, nobody could become a NZZ shareholder who was not a FDP member. Since then, as a shareholder, you must at least not be a member of another party. Party and National Council members were on the board of directors and in the editorial office. Nevertheless or because of this, the NZZ was widely respected as a liberal and abroad as a neutral, but under the legendary editors-in-chief Willy Bretscher (1933 to 1967) and Fred Luchsinger (1968 to 1984), it was also widely respected, initially as an iron anti-Nazi, then as equally clear anti-communist sheet. The horseshoe theory had not yet fallen into disrepute in the totalitarian age.

Please print out the internet

Freedom came into a spin with affairs and the bankruptcy of Swissair in 2001. The symbol of the combination of Freedom and NZZ at that time was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the parent company of Swissair and NZZ, the FDP man Eric Honegger, who now had to give up both positions. After the shareholder law, the NZZ also terminated the loyalty to the content, but maintained a liberal baseline.

In the past, the editor-in-chief was almost omnipotent as CEO, in 2006 a CEO was put in front of him who, together with the board of directors, set the course. After arbitrary content had spread under editor-in-chief Markus Spillmann (2006 to 2014), their attempt to install Markus Somm from the “Basler Zeitung” as successor failed in 2014. Somm was a member of the FDP, but also a confidant of the national conservative patron of the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) Christoph Blocher. As was the case with “Stern”, when the editorial team prevented Johannes Gross and Peter Scholl-Latour as new editors-in-chief in 1983, all of the NZZ’s correspondents and 183 editors now successfully defended themselves against Somm.

A second hotspot on Falkenstrasse was the relationship between the print and online teams. Although the NZZ set out early in the digital world, the website was not permanent in terms of personnel or finances. Editor-in-chief Hugo Bütler (1985 to 2006) did not use a computer and asked that if he wanted to follow his own online presence, please print it out “the Internet”.

Whimsical from the men’s club

Friedemann Bartu was also reportedly one of the critics of the online community. Now he tells of their lack of expertise and the primacy of speed. As in other large houses, attempts were made to reunite the worlds drifting apart. The key word in Zurich was convergence. Alone, further savings had to be made, and the once stupendous development of the noble share was reversed.

Promotions

Bartu tells a lot of bizarre things from a stronghold of the owls (we’re still talking about Zurich), where in the past white wine bottles were sometimes uncorked. The NZZ was a men’s club. Nevertheless, Emilie Hüni reported from France at the end of the nineteenth century, albeit under the abbreviation E. H., which was dissolved as “Emil Hüni” on request, for sure. It was only in 1910 that female identity was unveiled, as Thomas Maissen reported in his NZZ story. In 1985 the first editorial was finally written by a woman, tellingly about the reform of the sexual criminal law.

Before that, it was more important for Bretscher that the so-called waitress at the reception didn’t wear trousers. The shock was great when two young and powerful art directors were installed after the turn of the millennium. Their visual design was given primacy in the former lead desert. This could not go well and ended with an editorial victory.

Bartu manages to tell the past twenty years of changes in his newspaper with sympathy, but also a lot of criticism of wrong decisions. He always goes back a long way in the history of the newspaper. Insights into Swiss cultural history, such as the ongoing engagement with Max Frisch, are reminiscent of literary debates in neighboring countries. Some images and especially chronologies with the most important personalities would certainly have been good for the text desert.