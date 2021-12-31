Friends Jennifer Love Hewitt, Andy Cohen, and others pay tribute to Betty White after her death at the age of 99.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Andy Cohen, and others pay tribute to Betty White after her death at the age of 99 in Hollywood.

Betty White’s death was announced on Friday morning, and tributes began pouring in on social media.

The actress died at the age of 99, just weeks shy of turning 100.

Betty died at her home on New Year’s Eve morning, according to TMZ.

Celebrities began mourning the loss of the beloved star online after the sad news broke.

“Betty White,” Debra Messing tweeted.

Oh no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,

I grew up admiring her and being enthralled by her.

“She was daring, playful, and astute.”

Even though we all knew this day would come, the sense of loss remains.

“Indeed, a national treasure.

“Fly with the Angels” is a phrase used to describe a group of

“Man, 2021, you just couldn’t slip out without one more punch in the face, could you?” wrote director Paul Feig.

“It’s heartbreaking to learn that Betty White, the comedy legend, has died.

It’s difficult to envision a world without her.

It will undoubtedly be a far less amusing environment.

Genius Betty, rest in peace.”

More to come…

