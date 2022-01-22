Friends of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are ecstatic about the couple’s first child, a baby girl.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first child, a girl, according to Us Weekly.

On Friday, January 21, the Voice coach, 29, and the Quantico alum, 39, announced the birth of their surrogate baby.

“Friends are excited” for the new parents, according to a source close to Us, who hope to have “at least two children” someday.

Jonas and the actress said they were “overjoyed” to have expanded their family in a joint statement shared on social media on Friday, adding, “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

“Many thanks.”

Nick’s older brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, both commented on the post with heart emojis, expressing their support for the singer and his three-year-old wife.

Frankie Jonas, Nick’s younger brother, is also a member of the Jonas family.

The baby of the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor joins the family’s other three children.

Kevin Jonas, 34, and wife Danielle Jonas have two daughters, Alena and Valentina.

The couple married in 2009 and welcomed their daughters in 2014 and 2016.

Joe Turner, 32, became a father in July 2020 when his wife Sophie Turner gave birth to their daughter Willa.

The DNCE singer and the Game of Thrones alum, 25, married in May 2019 — and had a second ceremony the following month — before welcoming their baby quietly.

Nick, for one, married Chopra in December 2018 after five months of engagement.

In her February 2022 Vanity Fair cover story, the Isn’t It Romantic star hinted at the couple’s plans to start a family.

“They’re an important part of our aspirations for the future.”

“By God’s grace, it happens,” she joked in the magazine, adding that she and the Kingdom alum were “not too busy to practice.”

“We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything,” Nick told Extra in February 2021, gushing about his wife and their future as parents.

I’m just crossing my fingers that it happens.”

“I’m sure” Chopra’s mother would “want to weigh in” on the name of her future grandchild, the Jonas Brothers member said, adding, “And my family would want.”

