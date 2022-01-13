‘It’s Only a Matter of Time,’ say friends of Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, who believe the couple will marry soon.

In the new issue of Us Weekly, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that a major milestone in Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott’s relationship may be approaching sooner rather than later.

“Friends have been speculating about an engagement for a while, so it’s only a matter of time!” says a source close to the situation.

“It took a long time and a lot of effort to build their dream home, but they are enjoying it.”

Scott, 43, recently opened up about the highs and lows of searching for their dream home.

In an essay written for his and brother Drew Scott’s magazine, Drew (plus) Jonathan Reveal, the reality star recalled the moment he realized their future home would be one-of-a-kind.

“As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed… magical,” Jonathan wrote in his December 2021 essay about the Georgian-style home, which was built in 1938.

“With its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it sat on a little more than an acre [of land], and it looked like a park.”

According to Deschanel, 41, when she first showed her kids around the property, they dubbed it the Park House.

And you keep what you name, whether it’s a stray dog or the house of your dreams.

The Park House was purchased by Zooey and me the next thing you know.”

Despite the fact that the couple’s new home had “hidden problems,” the Canadian native explained why he was unconcerned about renovations.

“We have each other and we have time — we have the rest of our lives ahead of us in this house.”

“Our home,” he continued in the magazine.

“Our dream home,” the couple describes it, “where we’ll see our children grow up laughing and playing in the yard, where we’ll entertain friends and family.”

Shortly after the construction contractor discussed his relationship with the Failure to Launch star, the source added that the Property Brothers star “absolutely loves being a stepdad.”

According to an insider, the actress and ex-husband Jacob Pechenik have a 6-year-old daughter, Elsie, and a 4-year-old son, Charlie.

