Friends Returns to Streaming When HBO Max Launches May 27

Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey will be there for you on streaming once again on May 27 when HBO Max officially launches. While the anticipated Friends cast reunion with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc won’t be available at launch date—it was never filmed due to the coronavirus spread and social distancing guidelines—it will eventually drop on the new streaming platform.

Here’s what will be there on May 27: the Anna Kendrick flick Love Life, documentary film On the Record, new unscripted shows Legendary and Craftopia, new Looney Tunes Cartoons and The Not Too Late Show With Elmo. Those properties, along with 10,000 hours of premium content including the entire HBO service and classic shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, CW shows such as Batwoman and Katy Keene and more.

“Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and direct-to-consumer, said in a statement. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO.”

After the May 27 launch, HBO Max Originals will continue to drop on the streaming platform through summer and fall, including The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, the unscripted Friends cast reunion, new episodes of Doom Patrol, the return of Search Party, Amy Schumer‘s three-part documentary series Expecting Amy, Ridley Scott‘s Raised by Wolves and Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO.

“It is thrilling to be approaching the launch of HBO Max so we can finally share the first wave of content our teams have been developing in partnership with a group of unparalleled creators,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, said in a statement. “The originals slate available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming still to come.”

Sesame Street, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The O.C., Gossip Girl, The West Wing, Pretty Little Liars, The Bachelor and Doctor Who will also be on the streaming platform on May 27 launch date. Classic films such as Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, When Harry Met Sally and every Batman and Superman movie from the last 40 years will also have a home on HBO Max.