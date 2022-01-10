Bog Saget, who died unexpectedly at the age of 65, was remembered by friends Tom Green, Kathy Griffin, and others.

Bog Saget, who died unexpectedly at the age of 65, is remembered by friends Tom Green, Kathy Griffin, and others.

TRIBUTES poured in for Bob Saget, the actor from Full House, just minutes after his death at the age of 65.

On Sunday, the actor was allegedly discovered dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

On Twitter, famous comedian Tom Green wrote, “I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget.”

“You were always witty and generous with your words.

Bob, you have made a significant difference in my life and the lives of many others.

“May you live in peace.”

Stand-up comic Nikki Glaser wrote, “I’ll miss Bob Saget so much.”

He was as kind as he was funny.

Another comedian, Marc Maron, said, “Oh no.”

Bob Saget, may your soul rest in peace.

He’s one of the nicest and most entertaining guys I’ve ever met.

“It’s extremely depressing.”

Kathy Griffin, a legendary comedian and TV star, tweeted, “I agree after seeing this tweet from BJ six days ago.”

“Bob Saget’s wit is the nicest and sharpest I’ve ever seen.

“I’m taken aback and heartbroken.”

Kathy referred to a previous tweet from The Office alum BJ Novak, saying, “I have always and will always love Bob Saget.”

