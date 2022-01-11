From 9-foot ponytails to pink wigs, Lizzo’s most outrageous and amazing beauty looks

Lizzo is the queen of beauty.

Since her debut, the 33-year-old singer has experimented with everything from bold eyeshadow to bright wigs.

And, no, the star doesn’t need an awards show or an event to experiment with her hair and makeup.

She is known for assembling her trusted glam squad and creating outrageous and over-the-top beauty looks just for fun.

Hairstylist Shelby Swain and makeup artist Alexx Mayo are the minds behind her backyard beauty shoots.

While vision boards, an on-the-go beauty store, and a lot of outfit changes are required for Instagram glam sessions, the shoots have been relatively spontaneous.

“In the pandemic, I have much more time to be creative and be free,” Swain told Us Weekly in February 2021, when Lizzo debuted an absolutely absurd yet totally amazing 9-foot long ponytail.

Lizzo has always expressed an interest in doing more photo shoots to showcase her hair.

‘Hey, you wanna do a shoot at my house?’ I finally said.

When it comes to Lizzo’s red carpet appearances, Stylish has come to expect some seriously outrageous hair and makeup.

The singer, for example, wore an over-the-top Marc Jacobs pink babydoll dress and feather coat to the 2019 Met Gala, which she paired with a bubblegum pink wig — complete with perfectly styled edges — and a monochromatic makeup look.

She also wowed in a Valentino one-shoulder minidress at the 2019 American Music Awards.

A flipped out ponytail, bling-encrusted nails, and a smoky orange eye completed the look.

Oh, and how could we forget her tiny handbag?!

While Lizzo knows how to put on a show, she’s also one of the first to embrace her natural beauty and show her 10.4 million Instagram followers her face and body without the use of filters or photoshop.

The “Juice” singer teamed up with Dove in April 2021 to “transform social media into a more positive and empowering place for the next generation.”

Lizzo took the first step toward promoting realistic beauty standards by posting a filter-free (and completely naked!) photo to Instagram.

