From Amanda Holden on a giant cake to Nicki Minaj straddling a teddy bear, celebrities got naked for their birthdays.

On our birthdays, most of us expect a special gift or two, but these celebrities decided to surprise their fans with a hilarious surprise.

To commemorate their special day, a slew of celebrities have stripped down to their underwear.

Nicki Minaj, who celebrated her 39th birthday this week, decided to join the racy trend by posing naked.

The rapper sat atop a giant teddy bear with her hands covering her breasts, her hair bright pink.

“Wishing da Bad Guy a Happy Birthday,” she wrote.

But she’s far from the first celebrity to reveal all, with Jennifer Aniston and Amanda Holden among those who chose to celebrate the day a little… differently.

Jennifer Aniston posed naked in the December 2008 issue of GQ magazine, just ahead of her 40th birthday.

Except for a well-placed neck tie that concealed her modesty, the actress was completely naked.

Jennifer celebrated her 40th birthday a few months later, in February 2009.

Amanda Holden celebrated her 50th birthday in February this year by showcasing her incredible age-defying figure.

“How did This happen! Half a century.. time flies,” she wrote, posing on top of a three-tiered rose-decorated cake.

“Thank you for all your kind and loving messages today… my husband Chris and my beautiful girls have spoiled me rotten and it’s still going on.”

“My friends have sent the funniest messages and gifts, making this day even more memorable.”

“I can’t wait to throw a huge party when we get the chance.”

I’m 50 all year, and we’re going to party all year.”

Gwyneth Paltrow has made it an annual tradition to pose naked on her birthday.

She celebrated her 49th birthday this year by posting a photo of herself in the bathtub.

Last year, however, she went wild and flaunted her naturist tendencies by prancing around in the woods.

“In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes, and thank you to @goop’s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off,” she wrote on Instagram.

“(hashtag)goopgenes” is a popular hashtag.

Liz Hurley hasn’t aged a day in the last 30 years, and she showed off her body in the bath for her 55th birthday last year to prove it.

As she used the bubbles to hide her modesty, the actress looked stunning.

“Happy Birthday to Me This is the fifth birthday we’ve celebrated during lockdown amongst my little group- including my mother’s 80th birthday and my son’s 18th,” the star wrote in the caption.

"I am grateful for my good fortune

