From Amber Portwood’s massive portrait of daughter Leah to Bar Smith’s brow ink, the craziest tattoos worn by Teen Mom stars are revealed.

JADE Cline’s newest face tattoo is the latest in a long line of Teen Mom ink.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Jade revealed a small lightning bolt next to her ear.

“Any tattoos? If so, how many and which one is your favorite?” a fan asked Jade during an Instagram Qandamp;A session.

“I lost count,” the MTV star said.

But one of my favorite [sic]tats is my face tat.”

The 24-year-old Teen Mom 2 star has dozens of tattoos, including one on her arm that reads “Bite Me,” which she got in November of last year.

She also has the name of her four-year-old daughter Kloie, as well as multiple skulls and roses, tattooed on her.

Jade is just one of the many Teem Mom stars who have gotten tattoos, some for good and some for bad.

Check out some of the most iconic Teen Mom tattoos.

Maci Bookout has the distinction of having the worst tattoos of any of the Teen Moms, according to fans.

The 30-year-old’s “shoulder to cry on tissue” and “back piece of paper” tattoos drew particularly harsh criticism.

The torn piece of paper appears to be something a high school student would stuff into their backpack.

It covers her entire back and includes the captionmantra, “Learn to Feed.”

Many Reddit users mistook the tissue on her shoulder for a “clam,” a “weird bat wing,” a “ghost,” and a “superhero cape,” rather than the hankie intended for a crying shoulder.

“Maci’s back tattoo is one hundred percent the worst tattoo I have ever seen, and I am a connoisseur of bad tattoos,” one critic said of the ink.

It reminds me of something I would have drawn in middle school when I was upset.”

Jenelle Evans may only have one life, but her “dumbest tattoo,” according to her, will live on.

The 30-year-old took to TikTok in February 2021 to share a clip that begins with a woman asking viewers what the “dumbest tattoo” they’ve gotten.

The ex-MTV star then flaunts a black and gray cursive writing tattoo of the once-famous “YOLO” motto, which was popularized by rapper Drake.

“LMFAO, had to share this tattoo ASAP,” Jenelle captioned it.

Amber Portwood unveiled a lifesize, full color face wrapped around her stomach in 2010 as a “creepy” tribute to her daughter Leah.

The tattoo, which appears to depict a young Leah looking worried, was mocked on the internet.

